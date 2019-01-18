NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
418 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather