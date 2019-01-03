NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

317 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

EST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM

EST this afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas Around 3 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 15 kt early this morning,

becoming Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2

to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

