NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
313 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind gusts and seas are below small craft advisory criteria and
are expected to remain below small craft advisory criteria.
_____
