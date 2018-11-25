NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
409 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EST this morning.
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Seas 2 to 3 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 2 to 3 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45
kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
