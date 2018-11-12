NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 13, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

becoming west.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40

kt becoming west. Seas 5 to 9 feet on the ocean waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

