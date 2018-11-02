NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1203 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 30 kt through tonight,
becoming west 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas
6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
Saturday. Seas 4 to 6 feet Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
Saturday. Seas 4 to 6 feet Saturday on the Sound.
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt
Saturday. Seas 4 to 6 feet Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt today. West winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas 3 to 6 feet
Saturday on the Sound.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 30 kt through tonight,
becoming west 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas
6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 30 kt through tonight,
becoming west 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt Saturday. Seas
6 to 11 feet.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather