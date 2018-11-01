NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

334 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 5 AM to 5 PM EDT Friday. The

Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

