NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 807 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 7 nm west of The Coastal Waters Southeast

Of Block Island, moving northeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Rhode Island Sound, The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island,

Buoy 44097 Southeast Of Block Island and The Coastal Waters Between

Block Island And Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 807 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 7 nm west of The Coastal Waters Southeast

Of Block Island, moving northeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Rhode Island Sound, The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island,

Buoy 44097 Southeast Of Block Island and The Coastal Waters Between

Block Island And Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 807 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 7 nm west of The Coastal Waters Southeast

Of Block Island, moving northeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Rhode Island Sound, The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island,

Buoy 44097 Southeast Of Block Island and The Coastal Waters Between

Block Island And Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 807 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located 7 nm west of The Coastal Waters Southeast

Of Block Island, moving northeast at 50 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Rhode Island Sound, The Coastal Waters Southeast Of Block Island,

Buoy 44097 Southeast Of Block Island and The Coastal Waters Between

Block Island And Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous

lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 809 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located near The Coastal Waters West Of Block

Island, moving northeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Point Judith Light and Block Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

* Until 845 AM EDT.

* At 809 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing

waterspouts was located near The Coastal Waters West Of Block

Island, moving northeast at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Point Judith Light and Block Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily

overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor

immediately.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather