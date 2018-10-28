NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1002 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather