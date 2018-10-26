NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1001 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt, with seas around 4

feet overnight. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50

kt Saturday. Seas 9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of

48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

