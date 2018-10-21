NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
117 AM EDT SUN OCT 21 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point out 40 NM...
At 114 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along and between around 30 to 40 miles west of a line
extending from 12 nm northeast of Buoy 44025 to 36 nm southwest of
Buoy 44017, moving east at 15 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Buoy 44025.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
_____
