NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 12, 2018
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1040 PM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
