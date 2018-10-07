NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

150 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Seas will continue to diminish less than 5 feet overnight.

