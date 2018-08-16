NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Winds and seas have lowered below small craft levels.

_____

