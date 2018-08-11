NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
827 AM EDT SAT AUG 11 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 NM...
Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...
At 827 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from 8 nm southeast of Jones Beach to
13 nm southeast of Buoy 44025, moving north at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
