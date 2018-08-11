NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

827 AM EDT SAT AUG 11 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 NM...

Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 827 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 8 nm southeast of Jones Beach to

13 nm southeast of Buoy 44025, moving north at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

