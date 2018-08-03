https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13128724.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
336 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Winds and seas have fallen below small craft levels. Therefore,
the advisory has been cancelled.
_____
