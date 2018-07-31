NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT

Thursday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT

Thursday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather