NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
957 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
