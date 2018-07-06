NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

347 PM EDT FRI JUL 6 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of thunderstorms

moving across the offshore waters south of Long Island. This area of

storms will produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of thunderstorms

moving across the offshore waters south of Long Island. This area of

storms will produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of thunderstorms

moving across the offshore waters south of Long Island. This area of

storms will produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...

At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of thunderstorms

moving across the offshore waters south of Long Island. This area of

storms will produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should

seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather