NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
347 PM EDT FRI JUL 6 2018
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 40 NM...
At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of thunderstorms
moving across the offshore waters south of Long Island. This area of
storms will produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect heavy rain and lightning strikes. Boaters should
seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
