NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

707 AM EDT THU JUL 5 2018

...DENSE FOG OVER EASTERN LONG ISLAND SOUND AND ON THE OCEAN OFF

THE SOUTH FORK OF LONG ISLAND...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

At 706 AM EDT, satellite imagery indicated areas of dense fog,

capable of reducing visibilities to below 1 mile.

Locations impacted include...

Horton Point, Gardiners Island, Orient Point, Fishers Island Sound,

Madison Reef, The Race, Six Mile Reef, Mattituck Inlet, New London

Harbor and Falkner Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dense fog was reducing visibilities to below 1 mile. Reduce your

speed, and keep a lookout for other vessels, buoys, and breakwaters.

Keep your navigation lights on. If not equipped with radar, you

should consider seeking safe harbor.

_____

