NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

401 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 8 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Monday to 8 AM EDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

