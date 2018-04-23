NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 3:52 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
347 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM Tuesday to 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM Tuesday to 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast