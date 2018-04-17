NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 18, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

902 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

