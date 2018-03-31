NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
756 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet, highest east of Fire Island Inlet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet, highest east of Fire Island Inlet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast