NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun;84;65;SE;3;47%;26%;10
Binghamton;Clouds and sun;78;65;SSE;6;61%;62%;8
Buffalo;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;S;7;63%;90%;6
Central Park;Partly sunny;83;68;SE;1;53%;50%;10
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSE;6;65%;75%;7
Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;S;8;65%;89%;5
East Hampton;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;SE;6;56%;22%;11
Elmira;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;4;66%;66%;8
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;81;68;SSE;7;56%;60%;10
Fort Drum;Some sun, pleasant;82;67;SE;5;54%;62%;10
Fulton;Clouds and sun;82;67;SE;4;57%;67%;9
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;82;60;N;3;55%;21%;10
Islip;Clouds and sun, nice;80;68;S;7;53%;58%;10
Ithaca;Partly sunny;80;66;SE;6;64%;31%;8
Jamestown;A shower or t-storm;77;65;SSE;8;81%;80%;5
Massena;Mostly cloudy;81;60;E;6;49%;25%;8
Montauk;Partly sunny;76;62;SW;4;62%;14%;11
Montgomery;Clouds and sun;82;65;N;3;58%;68%;10
Monticello;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;5;57%;83%;9
New York;Clouds and sun;83;69;SSE;6;50%;50%;10
New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;80;68;ESE;8;66%;49%;7
New York Lga;Some sun, more humid;84;68;SE;8;49%;49%;7
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;84;66;SSE;4;57%;64%;7
Niagara Falls;A shower or t-storm;77;66;SSE;6;66%;89%;4
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;81;62;ENE;4;56%;25%;8
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;82;68;SSE;6;60%;51%;8
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;57;WNW;6;47%;6%;8
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;84;66;SE;3;53%;57%;10
Rochester;Clouds and sun;82;69;SSE;7;58%;61%;8
Rome;Clouds and sun;83;65;ESE;4;57%;67%;9
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;79;53;E;4;47%;21%;8
Shirley;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;S;7;52%;61%;11
Syracuse;Periods of sunshine;84;68;SE;6;53%;68%;8
Watertown;Nice with some sun;81;66;ESE;5;60%;57%;10
Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;SSE;6;66%;92%;6
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;65;SSW;6;59%;27%;11
White Plains;Sunny intervals;82;66;S;5;52%;63%;10
