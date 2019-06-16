NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, warmer;78;59;ENE;6;57%;58%;10
Binghamton;Partly sunny;73;60;SE;4;67%;64%;8
Buffalo;Partly sunny, warmer;75;58;ENE;6;60%;31%;6
Central Park;An afternoon shower;80;68;N;1;67%;81%;5
Dansville;Warmer;77;59;ESE;4;63%;38%;6
Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;73;58;NE;7;68%;33%;6
East Hampton;Periods of sun;73;61;SSE;5;76%;66%;7
Elmira;An afternoon shower;76;60;SE;2;66%;74%;6
Farmingdale;Periods of sun;78;65;SE;5;69%;76%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;75;55;E;5;56%;8%;10
Fulton;Partial sunshine;75;56;N;3;59%;10%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;77;56;NNE;4;58%;8%;10
Islip;Partly sunny;77;65;SSE;6;70%;75%;5
Ithaca;Partly sunny, warmer;75;59;SSE;4;66%;36%;8
Jamestown;A shower or two;73;57;ESE;5;79%;66%;3
Massena;Partly sunny;76;53;N;4;53%;5%;10
Montauk;Partly sunny;71;59;N;2;76%;62%;8
Montgomery;Periods of sun;79;62;S;3;73%;76%;6
Monticello;Warmer;76;60;E;4;68%;77%;7
New York;An afternoon shower;80;68;SSE;6;65%;81%;5
New York Jfk;Periods of sun;78;65;ESE;7;76%;76%;5
New York Lga;An afternoon shower;81;68;SE;7;63%;81%;5
Newburgh;Partly sunny;79;64;E;5;71%;77%;5
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;55;NE;6;61%;22%;8
Ogdensburg;More sun than clouds;76;51;SSW;4;59%;7%;10
Penn (Yan);Warmer;76;59;N;3;60%;40%;7
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;W;5;52%;4%;10
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;3;66%;76%;6
Rochester;Warmer;75;56;ENE;6;59%;19%;7
Rome;Partly sunny;77;58;ENE;3;61%;13%;10
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;73;45;E;4;52%;5%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny;77;63;SSE;6;71%;72%;5
Syracuse;Warmer with some sun;78;59;E;4;56%;29%;10
Watertown;Partly sunny;74;53;E;5;62%;8%;10
Wellsville;A p.m. shower or two;72;59;E;4;71%;69%;4
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;75;62;SE;5;73%;70%;6
White Plains;Periods of sun;79;65;SE;5;69%;76%;5
_____
