NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rain and a t-storm;58;54;SE;4;74%;84%;3
Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;59;50;S;10;83%;83%;2
Buffalo;Showers and t-storms;64;52;SW;14;79%;87%;3
Central Park;Rain and a t-storm;66;59;NW;8;92%;81%;3
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;65;52;SW;10;76%;86%;3
Dunkirk;A t-storm, cooler;67;53;SW;14;75%;86%;3
East Hampton;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;59;SSW;11;89%;83%;2
Elmira;Showers and t-storms;65;50;SSW;7;78%;84%;3
Farmingdale;Rain and a t-storm;67;57;WSW;15;89%;75%;3
Fort Drum;A t-storm, cooler;63;52;SSE;12;62%;87%;3
Fulton;A t-storm, cooler;62;52;SE;9;68%;89%;3
Glens Falls;A p.m. t-storm;59;50;N;6;72%;81%;3
Islip;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;SW;9;91%;82%;3
Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;61;51;S;10;83%;85%;3
Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;63;47;WSW;11;83%;93%;3
Massena;Showers around;67;51;ENE;10;55%;89%;4
Montauk;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;SW;12;82%;83%;2
Montgomery;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;51;SSE;8;85%;82%;2
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;57;51;S;8;94%;83%;2
New York;Rain and a t-storm;66;59;SW;7;89%;81%;3
New York Jfk;Rain and a t-storm;67;59;SSW;17;91%;75%;2
New York Lga;Rain and a t-storm;68;59;NW;15;85%;79%;3
Newburgh;Rain and a t-storm;60;56;WSW;6;95%;86%;2
Niagara Falls;Cooler, morning rain;64;52;SW;11;80%;91%;3
Ogdensburg;Showers around;65;56;ENE;8;66%;90%;4
Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;64;52;SSW;9;73%;84%;3
Plattsburgh;A p.m. t-storm;61;50;ESE;11;65%;82%;4
Poughkeepsie;Rain and a t-storm;62;51;SSE;7;79%;86%;2
Rochester;Showers and t-storms;65;54;SSW;12;76%;86%;3
Rome;Showers and t-storms;60;52;ESE;12;73%;97%;3
Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;58;47;SE;9;59%;82%;3
Shirley;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;59;SW;7;88%;82%;2
Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;62;53;SE;11;68%;87%;3
Watertown;A t-storm, cooler;64;53;SSE;9;67%;87%;3
Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;61;49;SSW;8;86%;87%;3
Westhampton Beach;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;55;SW;14;85%;83%;2
White Plains;Rain and a t-storm;65;54;WSW;11;89%;74%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather