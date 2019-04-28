NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;58;42;SSE;5;38%;65%;8
Binghamton;A little p.m. rain;54;43;ESE;6;47%;87%;7
Buffalo;A little p.m. rain;52;41;ENE;9;54%;86%;3
Central Park;Inc. clouds;60;50;ESE;4;42%;66%;8
Dansville;A little p.m. rain;55;42;ESE;7;45%;86%;3
Dunkirk;Periods of rain;53;43;S;8;50%;86%;3
East Hampton;Partly sunny;54;47;SE;7;48%;64%;8
Elmira;A little p.m. rain;57;42;ESE;5;47%;87%;6
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;55;47;ESE;10;51%;62%;8
Fort Drum;A little p.m. rain;51;38;E;6;40%;79%;6
Fulton;A little p.m. rain;54;41;E;5;46%;84%;7
Glens Falls;More sun than clouds;55;37;NNE;3;38%;64%;7
Islip;Partly sunny;56;48;ESE;9;45%;61%;8
Ithaca;A little p.m. rain;54;41;ESE;7;49%;87%;6
Jamestown;Afternoon rain;51;43;ESE;9;57%;90%;3
Massena;Inc. clouds;50;35;ENE;4;42%;44%;6
Montauk;Partly sunny;54;47;SSE;5;54%;66%;8
Montgomery;Partly sunny;59;41;S;6;48%;66%;8
Monticello;Increasing clouds;56;41;SE;6;47%;66%;8
New York;Sun, then clouds;59;49;SE;8;39%;67%;8
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;56;49;ESE;12;54%;68%;8
New York Lga;Sun, then clouds;58;48;ESE;10;44%;66%;8
Newburgh;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;6;47%;66%;8
Niagara Falls;Chilly with rain;49;40;ENE;10;57%;84%;3
Ogdensburg;Inc. clouds;53;37;ENE;3;40%;44%;6
Penn (Yan);A little p.m. rain;54;41;ENE;6;47%;86%;6
Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;50;34;W;6;37%;41%;7
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;60;42;SSE;4;44%;66%;8
Rochester;A little p.m. rain;52;42;E;8;55%;84%;3
Rome;A little p.m. rain;55;39;ENE;5;43%;79%;7
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;48;30;ENE;4;39%;66%;7
Shirley;Partly sunny;56;48;SE;8;45%;60%;8
Syracuse;A little p.m. rain;56;43;E;6;44%;86%;8
Watertown;A little p.m. rain;52;37;ENE;5;44%;79%;6
Wellsville;Afternoon rain;55;46;S;8;47%;88%;3
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;55;47;SE;7;49%;63%;8
White Plains;Partly sunny;57;44;ESE;8;45%;70%;8
