NY Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;73;43;WNW;8;49%;2%;6
Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;40;WSW;10;54%;29%;7
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;37;SSW;15;58%;30%;6
Central Park;Warmer;74;57;SSW;4;61%;53%;5
Dansville;Mostly sunny;68;40;WSW;10;44%;30%;7
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;12;52%;30%;7
East Hampton;Occasional rain;57;48;SW;9;89%;66%;2
Elmira;Mostly sunny;70;39;WSW;9;49%;34%;7
Farmingdale;A shower or two;67;50;SW;11;74%;66%;5
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;34;WSW;16;52%;15%;6
Fulton;Mostly sunny;63;37;WNW;12;42%;14%;6
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;70;38;WNW;10;51%;5%;6
Islip;A shower or two;64;50;SSW;9;76%;66%;4
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNW;10;53%;33%;7
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;39;WNW;14;50%;30%;7
Massena;Partly sunny;59;33;WNW;18;53%;20%;6
Montauk;A little a.m. rain;60;47;SW;9;82%;67%;3
Montgomery;Warmer with some sun;76;47;WSW;8;58%;4%;7
Monticello;Warmer;71;44;W;7;53%;6%;7
New York;Warmer;74;57;S;7;56%;52%;5
New York Jfk;A shower or two;65;52;SSW;12;79%;66%;5
New York Lga;Warmer;73;55;SSW;11;61%;53%;5
Newburgh;Partly sunny;76;48;SSW;7;55%;5%;7
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;55;35;WSW;14;54%;4%;6
Ogdensburg;Breezy with sunshine;60;34;WSW;15;49%;17%;6
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;67;38;W;10;49%;21%;7
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;66;35;W;11;44%;15%;6
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;77;47;SW;6;56%;3%;7
Rochester;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;39;WSW;14;47%;27%;6
Rome;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;38;WNW;13;48%;9%;6
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;28;W;14;51%;14%;6
Shirley;A shower or two;64;50;SW;9;77%;66%;3
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;39;WSW;14;44%;14%;6
Watertown;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;32;W;15;59%;15%;6
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;64;41;WNW;9;44%;29%;7
Westhampton Beach;A little a.m. rain;63;47;SW;11;77%;66%;2
White Plains;A stray a.m. shower;72;50;SW;8;63%;49%;5
