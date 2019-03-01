NY Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Not as cold;36;23;NE;4;55%;43%;4

Binghamton;Not as cold;34;26;SE;5;70%;48%;2

Buffalo;Not as cold;35;25;ENE;5;69%;24%;4

Central Park;Morning flurries;37;32;NE;5;68%;81%;1

Dansville;Not as cold;38;28;SSE;4;67%;22%;4

Dunkirk;Not as cold;34;24;E;5;73%;22%;4

East Hampton;Morning flurries;37;33;ENE;7;65%;84%;1

Elmira;Not as cold;38;28;N;3;68%;33%;2

Farmingdale;Morning flurries;37;33;NE;8;71%;80%;1

Fort Drum;Not as cold;32;20;SE;5;57%;13%;4

Fulton;Not as cold;36;24;ESE;2;60%;25%;4

Glens Falls;Not as cold;34;16;NNE;3;55%;8%;4

Islip;Morning flurries;37;33;NE;7;70%;79%;1

Ithaca;Not as cold;35;27;SE;5;74%;28%;4

Jamestown;Sun, then clouds;35;26;SE;5;78%;18%;4

Massena;Not as cold;30;10;E;4;57%;2%;3

Montauk;Low clouds;37;33;E;3;64%;66%;1

Montgomery;Partly sunny;37;28;NNE;3;60%;66%;2

Monticello;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;5;67%;65%;2

New York;Morning flurries;37;32;NE;7;64%;81%;1

New York Jfk;Morning flurries;38;33;NE;10;76%;82%;1

New York Lga;Morning flurries;37;32;NE;8;67%;80%;1

Newburgh;Partly sunny;37;29;E;4;67%;62%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;25;ENE;5;64%;27%;4

Ogdensburg;Not as cold;31;14;NE;4;58%;7%;3

Penn (Yan);Not as cold;37;27;SW;4;71%;27%;4

Plattsburgh;Not as cold;30;13;WNW;4;56%;2%;3

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;39;29;ENE;2;55%;66%;2

Rochester;Not as cold;36;26;E;6;62%;23%;4

Rome;Not as cold;35;23;E;3;66%;25%;4

Saranac Lake;Not as cold;30;9;ESE;3;57%;2%;4

Shirley;Morning flurries;37;32;ENE;6;68%;81%;1

Syracuse;Not as cold;35;24;ESE;5;67%;25%;4

Watertown;Not as cold;33;19;E;4;63%;14%;4

Wellsville;Not as cold;34;26;ESE;5;68%;16%;1

Westhampton Beach;Morning flurries;38;33;ENE;6;64%;81%;1

White Plains;Morning flurries;36;30;ENE;5;66%;89%;1

