NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;25;9;WNW;11;41%;0%;3
Binghamton;Sunshine and colder;21;11;NNW;9;64%;4%;3
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;24;14;S;9;64%;2%;3
Central Park;Mostly sunny;36;25;NNW;6;38%;0%;3
Dansville;Mostly sunny;27;11;SSE;4;58%;6%;3
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;24;13;SSE;7;63%;0%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;33;22;NW;11;41%;1%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny;27;12;WSW;7;56%;5%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNW;9;42%;0%;3
Fort Drum;Sunshine and cold;16;6;WSW;6;62%;0%;3
Fulton;Sunshine and cold;22;11;SSW;7;60%;7%;3
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;26;5;WNW;6;47%;0%;3
Islip;Mostly sunny, colder;35;22;NW;9;36%;0%;3
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;23;10;SE;9;70%;4%;3
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;25;11;ESE;6;70%;0%;3
Massena;Mostly sunny, cold;16;0;WSW;9;61%;0%;3
Montauk;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNW;10;46%;0%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;33;14;WNW;8;48%;0%;3
Monticello;Mostly sunny;27;12;NW;8;49%;1%;3
New York;Mostly sunny;36;26;NNW;9;33%;0%;3
New York Jfk;Colder with sunshine;37;25;NNW;12;42%;0%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cold;37;26;NNW;12;38%;0%;3
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;34;17;WNW;7;46%;0%;3
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;25;14;SW;8;62%;1%;3
Ogdensburg;Sunshine and cold;19;2;SSW;6;55%;0%;3
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;24;13;WSW;7;63%;7%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, cold;19;3;W;5;50%;0%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;34;15;NE;6;45%;0%;3
Rochester;Mostly sunny;25;14;SW;9;55%;8%;2
Rome;Mostly sunny;22;7;NNE;7;65%;2%;3
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, cold;14;-1;WSW;6;65%;0%;3
Shirley;Turning cloudy;34;20;NNW;10;39%;0%;3
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, cold;22;10;SSW;8;67%;5%;3
Watertown;Cold with sunshine;20;7;NNW;6;64%;0%;3
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;26;13;SSW;7;51%;0%;3
Westhampton Beach;Increasing clouds;34;16;N;10;42%;0%;3
White Plains;Increasing clouds;33;21;NNW;11;42%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather