NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, February 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little p.m. rain;37;32;SE;5;62%;89%;3
Binghamton;Colder, p.m. rain;38;35;SSE;8;77%;89%;1
Buffalo;Icy mix to rain;37;33;NE;9;75%;85%;1
Central Park;Cooler;42;38;E;4;63%;81%;3
Dansville;Ice to rain;43;37;SSE;7;81%;87%;1
Dunkirk;A little p.m. rain;41;35;E;7;80%;89%;1
East Hampton;Colder;39;36;SE;7;67%;78%;3
Elmira;Rain, some ice early;40;35;SSE;5;85%;90%;1
Farmingdale;Cooler;42;36;ESE;7;68%;81%;3
Fort Drum;Some glaze;29;26;NNE;8;73%;81%;2
Fulton;Some glaze;36;32;ESE;5;72%;81%;1
Glens Falls;Some glaze;33;28;ESE;4;65%;85%;3
Islip;Clouding up, cooler;42;36;ESE;7;63%;82%;3
Ithaca;Colder, p.m. rain;39;36;SSE;9;83%;92%;1
Jamestown;Periods of rain;44;38;SSE;9;92%;87%;1
Massena;Much colder;19;14;NE;9;74%;65%;1
Montauk;Clouds rolling in;39;35;ESE;5;68%;76%;3
Montgomery;A touch of p.m. rain;42;32;ESE;4;67%;88%;3
Monticello;A little p.m. rain;38;30;SE;5;73%;94%;3
New York;Cooler;42;38;ESE;7;59%;81%;3
New York Jfk;Clouding up, cooler;41;37;ESE;8;72%;81%;3
New York Lga;Cooler;43;37;E;8;62%;81%;3
Newburgh;Occasional p.m. rain;41;31;ESE;5;72%;87%;3
Niagara Falls;Colder with icy mix;34;30;NE;9;79%;85%;1
Ogdensburg;Much colder;22;19;NNE;7;76%;67%;1
Penn (Yan);A bit of ice;39;36;S;8;83%;87%;1
Plattsburgh;Much colder;23;21;N;5;68%;67%;2
Poughkeepsie;A touch of p.m. rain;45;34;SSE;3;58%;87%;3
Rochester;Rain and ice;37;34;E;9;76%;86%;1
Rome;Some glaze;36;33;ESE;7;78%;84%;1
Saranac Lake;Some glaze;29;24;ESE;3;80%;81%;2
Shirley;Cooler;42;36;SE;7;63%;81%;3
Syracuse;A little p.m. rain;37;34;E;7;81%;89%;1
Watertown;Some glaze;30;24;NNE;7;75%;81%;1
Wellsville;Ice, then rain;42;38;S;10;73%;85%;1
Westhampton Beach;Clouding up, cooler;42;34;ESE;6;68%;81%;3
White Plains;Cooler;41;34;E;5;64%;80%;3
_____
