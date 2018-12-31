NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A stray a.m. shower;48;18;WNW;15;70%;52%;1
Binghamton;Occasional a.m. rain;44;16;NW;15;83%;57%;1
Buffalo;Showers of rain/snow;42;19;NNW;19;79%;64%;0
Central Park;Partly sunny;59;34;NW;18;57%;6%;2
Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;44;20;NW;14;71%;61%;0
Dunkirk;Rain and snow shower;41;19;N;18;79%;76%;0
East Hampton;Partly sunny;55;29;NW;16;72%;10%;2
Elmira;Cloudy and breezy;45;22;NW;15;68%;33%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;56;29;NW;16;64%;6%;2
Fort Drum;Morning snow showers;37;5;N;14;76%;63%;0
Fulton;Showers of rain/snow;42;13;N;15;71%;61%;0
Glens Falls;Cloudy, breezy, mild;45;13;NW;14;69%;25%;1
Islip;Not as cool;58;29;NW;16;55%;6%;2
Ithaca;A little a.m. rain;44;16;NNW;16;86%;59%;0
Jamestown;Rain and snow shower;37;19;N;14;86%;76%;0
Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;-3;NW;14;83%;27%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, windy;54;29;NW;16;74%;10%;2
Montgomery;Not as cool;53;25;NW;16;63%;10%;1
Monticello;Rather cloudy;48;20;NW;15;83%;27%;1
New York;Partly sunny;60;33;NW;18;54%;5%;2
New York Jfk;Sun and clouds;58;32;NW;21;64%;6%;2
New York Lga;Breezy with some sun;59;35;NW;20;60%;6%;2
Newburgh;Not as cool;54;25;WNW;14;65%;8%;1
Niagara Falls;Low clouds;40;17;NNW;14;75%;27%;1
Ogdensburg;Morning snow showers;36;0;NNW;14;76%;66%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;43;19;NNW;14;76%;31%;0
Plattsburgh;Showers of rain/snow;41;5;NW;14;75%;61%;0
Poughkeepsie;Not as cool;54;23;NNW;14;63%;10%;1
Rochester;Cooler;43;18;NNW;15;83%;45%;0
Rome;Showers of rain/snow;43;11;WNW;15;85%;64%;0
Saranac Lake;Snow showers, colder;39;-4;NW;14;92%;76%;1
Shirley;Not as cool;56;27;WNW;16;62%;7%;2
Syracuse;Rain and snow shower;43;11;NNW;16;81%;54%;0
Watertown;Morning snow showers;37;3;NNE;14;78%;63%;0
Wellsville;A morning shower;44;18;NW;16;70%;49%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;56;26;NW;17;66%;8%;2
White Plains;Some sun;56;27;WNW;19;64%;6%;2
_____
