NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little rain;67;49;W;8;81%;91%;1
Binghamton;A little p.m. rain;61;38;N;10;84%;85%;1
Buffalo;A passing shower;49;39;W;7;90%;73%;1
Central Park;Spotty showers;70;56;SSE;8;86%;92%;1
Dansville;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;N;6;78%;66%;1
Dunkirk;A passing shower;50;39;WNW;6;89%;82%;1
East Hampton;Breezy with rain;64;57;SSW;14;98%;88%;1
Elmira;Spotty showers;61;39;N;7;76%;82%;1
Farmingdale;Spotty showers;66;54;S;16;90%;93%;1
Fort Drum;Occasional rain;46;36;N;5;97%;71%;1
Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;53;39;W;5;82%;67%;1
Glens Falls;A touch of rain;64;47;NNE;5;92%;88%;1
Islip;Spotty showers;66;56;SW;15;88%;93%;1
Ithaca;Spotty showers;57;37;NNW;9;90%;83%;1
Jamestown;A passing shower;47;35;NNE;8;91%;73%;1
Massena;Occasional rain;44;35;NE;10;92%;83%;1
Montauk;Periods of rain;64;58;SSW;11;94%;88%;1
Montgomery;Spotty showers;68;50;N;8;90%;94%;1
Monticello;Spotty showers;64;46;W;7;87%;91%;1
New York;Spotty showers;70;56;W;8;83%;92%;1
New York Jfk;Spotty showers;66;55;S;17;93%;93%;1
New York Lga;Spotty showers;71;58;S;14;80%;92%;1
Newburgh;Spotty showers;68;50;WSW;7;81%;94%;1
Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;47;39;NW;9;85%;86%;1
Ogdensburg;A touch of rain;45;38;WNW;7;96%;81%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a shower;56;38;N;6;81%;66%;1
Plattsburgh;A little rain;47;39;NNW;5;90%;81%;1
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;68;51;N;7;85%;94%;1
Rochester;Cloudy with a shower;51;40;W;7;90%;66%;1
Rome;Spotty showers;59;40;NW;7;91%;82%;1
Saranac Lake;A little rain;50;37;WSW;4;96%;83%;1
Shirley;Spotty showers;66;58;SSW;14;86%;89%;1
Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;55;38;NW;7;86%;80%;1
Watertown;A touch of rain;46;35;NE;7;94%;69%;1
Wellsville;Cloudy with a shower;57;38;W;10;72%;66%;1
Westhampton Beach;Spotty showers;66;55;S;15;89%;88%;1
White Plains;Spotty showers;67;53;SSE;8;90%;92%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather