NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Inc. clouds;60;49;SSE;11;63%;44%;2
Binghamton;Showers around;57;43;SW;11;74%;85%;2
Buffalo;Cloudy with showers;58;45;WNW;17;76%;97%;1
Central Park;Clouds and sunshine;64;56;SW;9;63%;19%;3
Dansville;Spotty showers;61;44;WNW;9;72%;91%;1
Dunkirk;Cloudy with showers;59;43;NW;13;78%;94%;1
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;60;55;SW;9;65%;19%;3
Elmira;Spotty showers;64;48;WSW;8;72%;90%;1
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;61;53;SW;10;66%;16%;3
Fort Drum;Spotty showers;54;42;WSW;12;86%;87%;1
Fulton;Cloudy with showers;57;42;W;8;73%;91%;1
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;52;45;SSW;5;76%;82%;2
Islip;Clouds and sun;63;55;SW;10;65%;16%;3
Ithaca;Spotty showers;59;43;WSW;11;76%;91%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy with showers;56;40;WNW;14;84%;95%;1
Massena;Occasional rain;46;38;N;7;88%;87%;1
Montauk;Clouds and sun;59;55;SW;5;64%;20%;3
Montgomery;Partly sunny;62;51;SW;7;70%;44%;3
Monticello;Not as cool;59;50;WSW;6;71%;44%;3
New York;Clouds and sun;66;56;SW;10;60%;19%;3
New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;62;54;WSW;14;68%;15%;3
New York Lga;Clouds and sun;66;58;SW;13;56%;18%;3
Newburgh;Partly sunny;63;53;SW;7;70%;35%;3
Niagara Falls;Periods of rain;58;43;WNW;12;77%;85%;1
Ogdensburg;Periods of rain;49;41;W;5;75%;86%;1
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;60;43;WNW;14;73%;90%;1
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;46;40;SW;7;78%;86%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;60;51;SSW;5;65%;34%;3
Rochester;Spotty showers;59;44;WNW;11;83%;85%;1
Rome;Showers;56;44;W;7;80%;93%;1
Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;47;38;SW;6;81%;90%;1
Shirley;Clouds and sun, nice;63;55;SW;9;66%;15%;3
Syracuse;Spotty showers;59;42;WNW;10;73%;87%;1
Watertown;Spotty showers;55;41;W;11;81%;91%;1
Wellsville;Cloudy with showers;59;45;NW;11;73%;91%;1
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;60;50;SW;8;63%;16%;3
White Plains;Pleasant and warmer;61;52;SW;6;63%;28%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather