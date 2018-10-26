NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Chilly with some sun;49;36;E;5;52%;75%;2
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;47;35;ESE;5;72%;94%;3
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;53;41;E;7;65%;77%;1
Central Park;Inc. clouds;51;47;ENE;2;57%;81%;3
Dansville;Periods of sun;54;38;SE;5;61%;87%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;41;ESE;6;66%;84%;1
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;50;42;ESE;5;51%;82%;2
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SE;3;67%;97%;1
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;51;44;ENE;4;57%;82%;3
Fort Drum;A little p.m. rain;44;32;E;4;76%;66%;1
Fulton;Inc. clouds;49;37;ESE;3;63%;73%;2
Glens Falls;Chilly with some sun;45;30;NE;3;64%;55%;2
Islip;Inc. clouds;52;44;E;5;52%;83%;3
Ithaca;Inc. clouds;49;35;ESE;5;73%;93%;3
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;50;36;ESE;6;69%;85%;1
Massena;Partly sunny;45;27;E;5;63%;31%;1
Montauk;Sun and clouds;50;43;E;3;53%;76%;2
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;52;38;ENE;3;64%;80%;3
Monticello;Inc. clouds;49;35;E;5;63%;79%;3
New York;Inc. clouds;51;47;E;5;48%;81%;3
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;52;47;E;6;60%;82%;3
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;54;48;ENE;6;51%;81%;3
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;51;40;E;5;63%;79%;3
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;52;41;ESE;7;68%;74%;1
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;32;NE;3;63%;41%;1
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;52;38;SE;4;65%;89%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;44;26;N;3;56%;33%;2
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;52;38;E;3;57%;79%;3
Rochester;Periods of sun;52;39;E;6;69%;72%;2
Rome;Inc. clouds;49;34;E;3;71%;76%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;39;23;E;4;71%;38%;2
Shirley;Inc. clouds;51;41;E;5;53%;83%;3
Syracuse;Inc. clouds;49;36;E;4;69%;75%;2
Watertown;A little p.m. rain;46;32;ENE;4;72%;66%;1
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;50;37;SE;6;65%;87%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, cool;50;39;E;3;56%;90%;2
White Plains;Inc. clouds;50;40;E;3;57%;80%;3
_____
