NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Areas of morning fog;80;67;SSE;6;75%;72%;2
Binghamton;Areas of morning fog;74;65;S;7;83%;72%;2
Buffalo;Areas of morning fog;80;69;S;10;73%;71%;3
Central Park;Partly sunny;80;71;SSW;4;82%;44%;2
Dansville;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;6;68%;68%;2
Dunkirk;Sun and some clouds;80;68;SSE;9;73%;67%;3
East Hampton;Partial sunshine;75;67;SSW;7;92%;19%;2
Elmira;Areas of morning fog;79;65;S;5;75%;68%;2
Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;78;68;SSW;8;86%;44%;2
Fort Drum;Areas of morning fog;78;65;S;8;85%;75%;1
Fulton;Areas of morning fog;81;65;S;5;68%;77%;2
Glens Falls;Areas of morning fog;76;64;SSW;6;85%;71%;2
Islip;Decreasing clouds;78;69;SSW;7;85%;42%;2
Ithaca;Fog in the morning;78;65;S;8;80%;70%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny;76;65;S;9;78%;66%;3
Massena;Areas of morning fog;74;55;ENE;9;88%;72%;1
Montauk;Humid with some sun;74;67;SW;5;91%;17%;2
Montgomery;Areas of morning fog;78;67;SW;6;82%;72%;2
Monticello;Areas of morning fog;75;65;SSW;6;84%;72%;2
New York;Clouds and sun;80;71;SSW;6;76%;44%;2
New York Jfk;Clouds and sunshine;78;68;SSW;8;91%;44%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny;81;72;SSW;8;75%;44%;2
Newburgh;Fog in the morning;79;68;S;6;81%;72%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;68;S;9;72%;78%;2
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;76;61;E;8;82%;74%;2
Penn (Yan);Areas of morning fog;80;66;S;7;72%;70%;2
Plattsburgh;Areas of morning fog;73;57;N;6;83%;72%;2
Poughkeepsie;Fog in the morning;79;67;S;4;79%;72%;2
Rochester;Areas of morning fog;82;68;S;7;72%;72%;3
Rome;Fog in the morning;79;62;SE;5;82%;77%;2
Saranac Lake;Fog in the morning;73;56;SSW;6;86%;73%;1
Shirley;Decreasing clouds;78;68;SSW;7;86%;30%;2
Syracuse;Areas of morning fog;81;66;S;8;74%;76%;2
Watertown;Fog in the morning;77;65;S;8;78%;75%;1
Wellsville;Areas of morning fog;79;68;S;7;70%;68%;2
Westhampton Beach;Decreasing clouds;78;68;SW;6;84%;24%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;78;67;SSW;5;84%;44%;2
_____
