NY Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Showers around;75;41;NW;8;78%;69%;3

Binghamton;A t-storm in spots;69;42;NNW;10;86%;43%;1

Buffalo;Rain and a t-storm;72;46;N;14;77%;65%;3

Central Park;Sun and clouds;80;59;WNW;2;71%;55%;4

Dansville;Showers and t-storms;74;43;NNW;9;76%;61%;2

Dunkirk;Rain and a t-storm;71;46;NNE;12;78%;68%;2

East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;72;62;W;8;85%;50%;3

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;74;43;NW;7;79%;61%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;75;58;W;8;79%;55%;4

Fort Drum;Rain in the morning;70;36;N;14;91%;69%;2

Fulton;A little a.m. rain;72;39;N;10;73%;73%;2

Glens Falls;An afternoon shower;68;40;NNW;7;93%;62%;1

Islip;Humid with some sun;75;60;WNW;9;77%;51%;4

Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;72;41;NW;10;83%;60%;1

Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;68;43;NNE;11;84%;65%;2

Massena;A little a.m. rain;73;34;NNW;15;83%;69%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny;71;60;SW;6;85%;56%;3

Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;76;49;NW;6;80%;47%;4

Monticello;A t-storm in spots;73;45;NW;6;80%;45%;3

New York;Clouds and sun;80;59;NNW;7;67%;55%;4

New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;77;59;W;9;81%;55%;4

New York Lga;Periods of sun;80;60;WNW;9;66%;55%;4

Newburgh;A t-storm in spots;77;51;NW;6;82%;47%;3

Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;72;46;N;14;77%;65%;3

Ogdensburg;A little a.m. rain;72;36;N;14;69%;70%;2

Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;74;43;NW;11;79%;60%;1

Plattsburgh;A little a.m. rain;70;39;NNW;10;86%;61%;1

Poughkeepsie;A t-storm in spots;75;46;NNW;4;76%;47%;3

Rochester;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;45;N;11;74%;56%;2

Rome;Showers and t-storms;70;40;NW;9;88%;64%;1

Saranac Lake;A little a.m. rain;67;26;NNW;10;89%;70%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;75;61;W;8;82%;55%;4

Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;73;40;WNW;12;82%;61%;2

Watertown;Rain in the morning;69;35;N;14;80%;72%;2

Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;72;43;NNW;10;76%;61%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;74;61;WSW;7;82%;55%;3

White Plains;A t-storm in spots;75;53;NW;5;76%;47%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather