NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;ENE;4;83%;74%;2
Binghamton;Humid with some sun;72;64;ESE;4;88%;72%;2
Buffalo;Sunny intervals;77;66;E;6;79%;36%;4
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;80;70;E;5;89%;72%;2
Dansville;Humid with some sun;77;65;ESE;3;77%;68%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;76;65;ESE;6;82%;41%;2
East Hampton;Showers and t-storms;77;69;ENE;5;93%;69%;2
Elmira;Clouds and sun;76;66;ESE;3;82%;69%;2
Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;78;68;E;5;91%;72%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;76;60;ESE;5;86%;36%;2
Fulton;Sun and clouds;76;61;ENE;3;77%;64%;2
Glens Falls;Clouds and sunshine;73;61;N;5;91%;69%;2
Islip;Showers and t-storms;80;71;E;6;86%;70%;2
Ithaca;Humid with some sun;75;64;ESE;3;85%;70%;2
Jamestown;Mainly cloudy;73;63;E;5;84%;42%;1
Massena;Areas of low clouds;75;57;E;5;79%;30%;4
Montauk;A shower or t-storm;78;68;ESE;3;93%;66%;1
Montgomery;A shower;75;67;NNE;5;92%;96%;2
Monticello;Some sun, a shower;73;66;ENE;5;92%;85%;2
New York;Showers and t-storms;81;72;E;8;82%;72%;1
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;80;69;E;7;93%;70%;2
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;82;71;E;9;78%;72%;2
Newburgh;A shower;77;68;NE;5;94%;97%;1
Niagara Falls;Humid with some sun;76;65;ENE;6;81%;18%;2
Ogdensburg;Areas of low clouds;76;58;NNE;5;80%;15%;4
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;74;64;NNE;3;83%;67%;2
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;73;57;WNW;4;79%;20%;2
Poughkeepsie;A shower;77;67;NNW;4;88%;97%;2
Rochester;Humid with some sun;77;65;ENE;6;85%;70%;2
Rome;Sun and clouds;76;63;E;4;87%;67%;2
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;73;49;N;3;85%;33%;2
Shirley;Showers and t-storms;80;71;ENE;5;88%;71%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny, humid;76;63;ESE;4;88%;65%;2
Watertown;Clouds and sun;76;58;E;5;79%;36%;5
Wellsville;Partly sunny;75;66;ESE;5;79%;70%;2
Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;78;69;E;5;88%;70%;2
White Plains;A shower or t-storm;77;68;E;4;92%;68%;2
_____
