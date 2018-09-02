NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Periods of sun;91;71;SW;5;67%;30%;6

Binghamton;Partly sunny;84;69;WSW;7;77%;41%;5

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SW;11;75%;56%;6

Central Park;Humid and warmer;88;77;SW;2;72%;10%;7

Dansville;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SW;5;70%;56%;5

Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SSW;8;73%;50%;6

East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;82;73;SW;7;85%;36%;7

Elmira;Partly sunny;90;69;WSW;5;70%;44%;6

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;SW;8;76%;33%;7

Fort Drum;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SW;10;82%;65%;4

Fulton;A t-storm in spots;87;68;WNW;6;74%;56%;6

Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;67;W;6;79%;49%;6

Islip;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;SSW;7;77%;34%;7

Ithaca;Partly sunny;88;69;SSW;6;75%;42%;6

Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSW;8;80%;51%;6

Massena;A shower or t-storm;88;66;SW;11;80%;73%;5

Montauk;Humid with some sun;82;72;SW;5;86%;21%;7

Montgomery;Periods of sun;91;71;W;6;73%;24%;6

Monticello;Clouds and sun;87;68;WNW;5;76%;33%;5

New York;Warmer with some sun;88;77;SSW;6;73%;9%;7

New York Jfk;Warmer with some sun;87;76;SW;10;80%;8%;7

New York Lga;Humid and warmer;91;80;SSW;8;63%;10%;7

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;91;72;SW;6;75%;33%;6

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SW;9;75%;57%;5

Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;88;69;SW;9;77%;73%;4

Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;88;72;WSW;6;72%;56%;6

Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;87;65;N;7;74%;64%;4

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;SSW;4;70%;23%;6

Rochester;A t-storm in spots;89;71;WSW;9;74%;56%;5

Rome;A t-storm in spots;88;69;NNW;6;79%;56%;5

Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;82;60;WSW;8;82%;64%;4

Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;SSW;7;79%;36%;7

Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SW;8;81%;57%;6

Watertown;A t-storm in spots;85;67;SSW;10;80%;65%;6

Wellsville;Partly sunny;87;69;W;6;66%;41%;6

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, humid;83;71;SW;7;78%;13%;7

White Plains;Partly sunny, warmer;89;74;SW;5;73%;12%;7

_____

