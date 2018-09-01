NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Variable clouds;83;69;SSE;7;66%;38%;3
Binghamton;A shower or t-storm;78;67;SSW;9;85%;66%;3
Buffalo;A shower or t-storm;82;73;SSW;13;78%;65%;5
Central Park;Variable cloudiness;80;73;SSW;2;79%;42%;2
Dansville;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;SSW;5;76%;69%;4
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSW;10;77%;54%;6
East Hampton;Variable clouds;77;70;S;5;75%;27%;6
Elmira;A shower or t-storm;84;68;SSW;6;79%;67%;3
Farmingdale;Variable clouds;80;71;SSW;8;77%;44%;3
Fort Drum;A shower or t-storm;81;69;SSW;10;88%;83%;3
Fulton;A shower or t-storm;82;68;S;7;76%;69%;5
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;78;65;SSW;7;80%;44%;3
Islip;Variable cloudiness;80;73;SSE;7;71%;44%;3
Ithaca;A shower or t-storm;82;68;S;8;82%;67%;3
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;81;68;S;10;86%;57%;5
Massena;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SW;10;78%;80%;2
Montauk;More clouds than sun;78;70;S;4;79%;13%;6
Montgomery;More clouds than sun;80;68;SSW;5;82%;44%;2
Monticello;Variable cloudiness;77;67;S;5;85%;44%;2
New York;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;73;SSE;7;72%;41%;3
New York Jfk;Variable clouds;80;73;SSW;9;83%;40%;2
New York Lga;More clouds than sun;82;76;SSW;8;68%;41%;2
Newburgh;Variable cloudiness;82;70;SSE;5;79%;44%;2
Niagara Falls;Some sun, a t-storm;84;74;SSW;10;76%;80%;5
Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;82;70;SSW;8;80%;80%;2
Penn (Yan);A shower or t-storm;82;70;SSW;8;80%;68%;4
Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SSW;10;74%;73%;5
Poughkeepsie;Variable cloudiness;80;68;S;4;74%;44%;2
Rochester;A shower or t-storm;85;72;WSW;9;81%;74%;5
Rome;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SE;7;83%;67%;3
Saranac Lake;A shower or t-storm;77;61;SSW;7;84%;81%;3
Shirley;Variable cloudiness;79;71;SSE;6;73%;39%;5
Syracuse;A shower or t-storm;83;69;SSW;9;84%;66%;3
Watertown;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SSW;10;82%;83%;3
Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;83;71;SW;7;75%;69%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;69;SSW;5;76%;19%;6
White Plains;More clouds than sun;80;71;S;5;76%;42%;3
