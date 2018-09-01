NY Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Variable clouds;83;69;SSE;7;66%;38%;3

Binghamton;A shower or t-storm;78;67;SSW;9;85%;66%;3

Buffalo;A shower or t-storm;82;73;SSW;13;78%;65%;5

Central Park;Variable cloudiness;80;73;SSW;2;79%;42%;2

Dansville;Some sun, a t-storm;86;71;SSW;5;76%;69%;4

Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSW;10;77%;54%;6

East Hampton;Variable clouds;77;70;S;5;75%;27%;6

Elmira;A shower or t-storm;84;68;SSW;6;79%;67%;3

Farmingdale;Variable clouds;80;71;SSW;8;77%;44%;3

Fort Drum;A shower or t-storm;81;69;SSW;10;88%;83%;3

Fulton;A shower or t-storm;82;68;S;7;76%;69%;5

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;78;65;SSW;7;80%;44%;3

Islip;Variable cloudiness;80;73;SSE;7;71%;44%;3

Ithaca;A shower or t-storm;82;68;S;8;82%;67%;3

Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;81;68;S;10;86%;57%;5

Massena;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SW;10;78%;80%;2

Montauk;More clouds than sun;78;70;S;4;79%;13%;6

Montgomery;More clouds than sun;80;68;SSW;5;82%;44%;2

Monticello;Variable cloudiness;77;67;S;5;85%;44%;2

New York;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;73;SSE;7;72%;41%;3

New York Jfk;Variable clouds;80;73;SSW;9;83%;40%;2

New York Lga;More clouds than sun;82;76;SSW;8;68%;41%;2

Newburgh;Variable cloudiness;82;70;SSE;5;79%;44%;2

Niagara Falls;Some sun, a t-storm;84;74;SSW;10;76%;80%;5

Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;82;70;SSW;8;80%;80%;2

Penn (Yan);A shower or t-storm;82;70;SSW;8;80%;68%;4

Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SSW;10;74%;73%;5

Poughkeepsie;Variable cloudiness;80;68;S;4;74%;44%;2

Rochester;A shower or t-storm;85;72;WSW;9;81%;74%;5

Rome;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SE;7;83%;67%;3

Saranac Lake;A shower or t-storm;77;61;SSW;7;84%;81%;3

Shirley;Variable cloudiness;79;71;SSE;6;73%;39%;5

Syracuse;A shower or t-storm;83;69;SSW;9;84%;66%;3

Watertown;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SSW;10;82%;83%;3

Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;83;71;SW;7;75%;69%;3

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;69;SSW;5;76%;19%;6

White Plains;More clouds than sun;80;71;S;5;76%;42%;3

