NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SSE;5;76%;82%;7
Binghamton;A p.m. t-storm;73;63;S;6;86%;84%;6
Buffalo;Periods of sun;79;69;S;8;73%;69%;5
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSW;4;78%;76%;6
Dansville;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;S;6;72%;84%;5
Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;78;68;SSE;7;77%;85%;4
East Hampton;A shower or t-storm;81;74;SSW;9;85%;68%;9
Elmira;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;S;5;82%;80%;4
Farmingdale;A shower or t-storm;85;74;SW;15;80%;73%;9
Fort Drum;Humid with some sun;81;66;SSE;9;75%;74%;4
Fulton;Humid with some sun;82;67;SSE;6;63%;74%;4
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;82;66;S;8;78%;81%;7
Islip;Some sun, a t-storm;84;75;SSW;12;78%;74%;9
Ithaca;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;SSE;6;81%;80%;6
Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;S;7;86%;82%;3
Massena;Humid with some sun;83;65;SSW;11;71%;42%;5
Montauk;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;SW;8;88%;35%;9
Montgomery;Heavy thunderstorms;85;69;SSW;8;77%;82%;5
Monticello;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;SW;6;83%;84%;5
New York;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSW;8;75%;76%;6
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;85;74;SSW;15;83%;76%;9
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SSW;14;72%;76%;8
Newburgh;Heavy thunderstorms;85;70;S;7;82%;84%;5
Niagara Falls;Decreasing clouds;81;69;SSW;8;69%;59%;7
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;82;67;SSW;8;74%;44%;5
Penn (Yan);A p.m. t-storm;79;67;SSW;6;78%;80%;6
Plattsburgh;Humid with some sun;84;65;N;8;65%;44%;7
Poughkeepsie;Heavy thunderstorms;86;70;SSW;6;78%;84%;5
Rochester;Partly sunny;82;69;SSW;7;72%;74%;4
Rome;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;SE;6;80%;85%;4
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;77;59;SSW;9;73%;44%;5
Shirley;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SSW;11;78%;73%;8
Syracuse;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;S;7;81%;82%;4
Watertown;Partly sunny, humid;81;66;SSE;9;73%;74%;4
Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;S;6;80%;80%;4
Westhampton Beach;Some sun, a t-storm;84;73;SW;13;79%;74%;9
White Plains;Showers and t-storms;86;71;SW;9;78%;77%;8
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather