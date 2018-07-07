NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSE;4;46%;2%;10
Binghamton;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SW;4;52%;3%;10
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;S;7;48%;4%;10
Central Park;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;SSW;1;45%;2%;10
Dansville;Sunny and nice;85;60;SSW;5;47%;4%;10
Dunkirk;Sunny and nice;80;62;SSE;6;52%;3%;10
East Hampton;Sunny and delightful;78;60;SSE;6;52%;4%;10
Elmira;Sunny and nice;84;52;SW;3;56%;3%;10
Farmingdale;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;SSW;7;48%;2%;10
Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSW;8;47%;4%;10
Fulton;Sunny and nice;83;61;SE;5;47%;5%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;83;57;SW;5;56%;4%;10
Islip;Sunny and beautiful;81;62;SSE;7;44%;2%;10
Ithaca;Sunny and nice;82;57;SSW;5;53%;4%;10
Jamestown;Sunny and nice;78;57;S;5;55%;3%;10
Massena;Mostly sunny;85;61;SW;11;49%;4%;9
Montauk;Sunny and nice;78;65;S;4;57%;4%;10
Montgomery;Sunny and nice;84;55;SSW;2;49%;1%;10
Monticello;Sunny and nice;81;55;WSW;4;49%;3%;10
New York;Sunny and nice;82;68;S;6;41%;1%;10
New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;SSW;8;51%;2%;10
New York Lga;Sunshine, pleasant;84;70;SSW;7;42%;2%;10
Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;S;4;52%;1%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSW;7;46%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;83;60;SSW;9;48%;4%;10
Penn (Yan);Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SW;4;48%;5%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;85;61;SW;8;47%;4%;10
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;S;2;48%;2%;10
Rochester;Sunny and beautiful;84;62;SSE;5;50%;7%;10
Rome;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;SE;4;53%;5%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;WSW;7;48%;4%;10
Shirley;Sunshine, pleasant;81;59;SSE;6;48%;2%;10
Syracuse;Sunny and nice;83;61;SSW;6;53%;5%;10
Watertown;Sunny and nice;80;60;S;8;52%;4%;10
Wellsville;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;S;4;48%;4%;10
Westhampton Beach;Sunshine and nice;80;57;SSW;6;49%;2%;10
White Plains;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSW;5;46%;2%;10
_____
