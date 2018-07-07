NY Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;S;5;44%;0%;10

Binghamton;Sunny and nice;73;51;N;5;48%;0%;10

Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;SE;5;44%;2%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny;79;65;N;4;38%;2%;10

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;SE;4;46%;4%;10

Dunkirk;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;ESE;6;50%;2%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;7;45%;2%;10

Elmira;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;N;4;51%;0%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;77;62;S;10;42%;2%;10

Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SSW;6;48%;0%;10

Fulton;Sunny and delightful;77;54;N;4;44%;0%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;77;53;S;4;50%;0%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny;78;61;S;9;40%;1%;10

Ithaca;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;4;53%;0%;10

Jamestown;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;E;5;55%;2%;10

Massena;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;SW;8;48%;0%;9

Montauk;Mostly sunny;77;62;N;6;50%;2%;10

Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;SSW;6;42%;1%;10

Monticello;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;NNW;5;47%;2%;10

New York;Mostly sunny;79;65;S;8;36%;1%;10

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSE;12;42%;2%;10

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;81;68;S;10;35%;2%;10

Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;NW;6;48%;1%;10

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;ESE;5;45%;0%;10

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;SSW;7;45%;0%;10

Penn (Yan);Sunny and pleasant;76;57;WSW;3;47%;3%;10

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;78;56;SW;7;46%;0%;10

Poughkeepsie;Sunny and nice;79;53;S;5;43%;2%;10

Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;S;5;44%;2%;10

Rome;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;N;5;52%;0%;10

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;N;6;50%;0%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny;78;58;S;8;42%;1%;10

Syracuse;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;S;5;52%;2%;10

Watertown;Sunny and beautiful;77;54;S;6;50%;0%;10

Wellsville;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;ESE;5;47%;3%;10

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;78;53;S;9;40%;1%;10

White Plains;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSW;8;40%;2%;10

