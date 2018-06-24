NY Forecast
Updated 12:01 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;74;47;N;8;56%;25%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;46;N;14;59%;12%;11
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;ESE;8;52%;0%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny;81;62;N;7;50%;0%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;74;47;ESE;8;54%;0%;10
Dunkirk;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;E;8;62%;2%;10
East Hampton;Clouds and sunshine;76;58;E;8;63%;10%;11
Elmira;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;N;10;61%;10%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;61;N;14;52%;0%;11
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;10;50%;0%;10
Fulton;Sunny and delightful;72;45;NNW;10;49%;0%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;72;44;NNW;10;60%;0%;10
Islip;Mostly sunny;80;59;NNE;10;53%;0%;11
Ithaca;Sunshine, pleasant;71;45;NE;11;63%;10%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;69;49;ENE;8;66%;27%;11
Massena;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;N;9;50%;0%;10
Montauk;Clouds and sun;76;60;ESE;7;70%;14%;11
Montgomery;Clouds and sunshine;79;51;NNW;10;53%;1%;11
Monticello;Partly sunny;73;47;NNW;8;57%;2%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;81;62;N;9;46%;0%;11
New York Jfk;Breezy with sunshine;82;63;N;14;53%;0%;11
New York Lga;Sunshine and breezy;83;64;N;14;45%;0%;11
Newburgh;Clouds and sunshine;77;50;N;8;59%;25%;11
Niagara Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;E;8;50%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Sunny and nice;72;44;WNW;8;49%;0%;10
Penn (Yan);Sunny and pleasant;72;49;NNW;8;55%;0%;10
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;72;45;WNW;11;52%;0%;10
Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;79;51;NNE;10;54%;25%;10
Rochester;Sunshine and nice;72;50;SSW;8;52%;0%;10
Rome;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;NNW;9;54%;0%;10
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;66;34;N;8;56%;0%;10
Shirley;Some sun, less humid;80;57;NE;10;57%;1%;11
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;NW;11;59%;0%;10
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;E;10;50%;0%;10
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NE;8;58%;0%;11
Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds;81;53;E;12;53%;2%;11
White Plains;Partly sunny;80;57;N;15;52%;0%;11
