NY Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;76;59;NNW;5;78%;100%;3

Binghamton;Spotty showers;72;55;NW;7;87%;88%;3

Buffalo;Spotty showers;69;58;NNE;6;89%;85%;3

Central Park;A t-storm in spots;86;69;W;2;72%;55%;7

Dansville;Spotty showers;73;56;NNW;4;82%;91%;3

Dunkirk;Spotty showers;70;58;NNE;8;92%;83%;3

East Hampton;A t-storm in spots;75;66;W;6;89%;53%;7

Elmira;Spotty showers;76;57;NNW;5;86%;88%;3

Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;81;67;W;8;78%;53%;8

Fort Drum;Spotty showers;68;55;NNW;6;90%;83%;3

Fulton;Spotty showers;70;55;NNW;5;81%;82%;3

Glens Falls;Spotty showers;74;56;N;4;92%;92%;3

Islip;A t-storm in spots;79;68;WNW;8;79%;53%;8

Ithaca;Spotty showers;73;53;NW;6;91%;89%;3

Jamestown;Mainly cloudy;70;56;N;7;89%;66%;3

Massena;A shower in the p.m.;70;53;N;5;83%;85%;3

Montauk;A t-storm in spots;75;66;WSW;4;86%;54%;7

Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;7;79%;76%;5

Monticello;Showers and t-storms;76;59;NW;6;84%;77%;5

New York;A t-storm in spots;85;68;NW;7;71%;55%;7

New York Jfk;Warmer with some sun;81;69;W;10;80%;42%;9

New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;87;69;W;8;66%;55%;8

Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NNW;6;83%;79%;6

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;68;59;NNE;6;86%;65%;2

Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;NNW;5;85%;82%;3

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;71;56;NNW;4;85%;89%;3

Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;69;53;NW;5;84%;92%;3

Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;82;63;W;5;74%;80%;6

Rochester;Spotty showers;68;58;WNW;6;90%;80%;3

Rome;Spotty showers;73;54;NNW;6;90%;71%;3

Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;67;49;N;3;91%;91%;3

Shirley;A t-storm in spots;78;67;W;7;83%;52%;7

Syracuse;Spotty showers;72;56;NW;7;95%;71%;3

Watertown;A passing shower;68;53;N;7;88%;80%;3

Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;N;6;83%;86%;3

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, warmer;78;65;WSW;7;77%;38%;7

White Plains;A t-storm in spots;82;65;W;6;72%;56%;7

