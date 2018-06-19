NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NY Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;More sun than clouds;80;56;WSW;6;44%;4%;10
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;73;52;W;5;59%;33%;11
Buffalo;Clouds breaking;76;58;SW;5;49%;16%;9
Central Park;Inc. clouds;82;65;N;1;47%;91%;11
Dansville;Some sun returning;77;53;SSW;4;48%;28%;9
Dunkirk;Clouds breaking;72;57;SSW;6;57%;28%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;62;SSW;6;67%;65%;10
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;74;50;WNW;3;63%;33%;4
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;78;63;SSW;8;56%;81%;11
Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;W;7;49%;13%;10
Fulton;Nice with some sun;79;52;N;4;48%;6%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;NNW;6;52%;5%;10
Islip;Inc. clouds;78;65;S;7;55%;81%;11
Ithaca;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;5;58%;33%;8
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;70;52;NNW;4;70%;28%;3
Massena;Sunny and pleasant;81;47;NNW;9;54%;27%;10
Montauk;Clouds and sun;74;60;SW;4;70%;60%;10
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;79;59;SW;4;55%;66%;9
Monticello;Inc. clouds;73;55;NW;4;54%;55%;11
New York;Inc. clouds;81;64;ENE;6;45%;91%;11
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;78;64;SSW;9;58%;95%;11
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;82;67;S;7;43%;90%;11
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;78;58;WSW;5;51%;66%;11
Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;78;58;WSW;5;47%;6%;7
Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;N;8;51%;20%;10
Penn (Yan);Some sun, pleasant;77;54;SW;4;48%;16%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;82;50;NNW;7;50%;28%;10
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;80;60;SSW;3;50%;60%;10
Rochester;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;6;47%;12%;10
Rome;Nice with some sun;79;54;NNE;4;54%;8%;10
Saranac Lake;Sunny and warmer;76;43;WNW;7;50%;20%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny;77;63;S;7;60%;80%;9
Syracuse;Partly sunny;80;54;WSW;5;55%;11%;10
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;WNW;7;54%;15%;10
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;53;NW;4;54%;29%;4
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;76;58;SSW;6;60%;72%;10
White Plains;Inc. clouds;80;60;E;6;48%;83%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather