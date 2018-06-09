NY Forecast
Updated 4:03 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
NY Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;N;6;39%;1%;10
Binghamton;Some sun, pleasant;70;50;NNE;5;55%;3%;6
Buffalo;Nice with some sun;75;55;E;9;52%;11%;9
Central Park;Not as warm;73;58;ESE;3;49%;11%;5
Dansville;Clouds and sun, nice;76;50;NE;8;52%;4%;9
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;72;56;E;9;62%;25%;6
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;70;51;ESE;6;51%;4%;11
Elmira;Sun and clouds;74;50;NNE;4;60%;5%;9
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;56;ESE;7;51%;11%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;73;49;ENE;8;40%;4%;10
Fulton;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NE;6;47%;4%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;N;6;44%;2%;10
Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;55;E;8;45%;9%;5
Ithaca;Nice with some sun;73;48;NNE;5;56%;3%;8
Jamestown;Partly sunny;68;52;E;9;70%;30%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;N;5;48%;3%;10
Montauk;Partly sunny;72;54;SE;4;59%;2%;10
Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;51;WNW;5;52%;1%;7
Monticello;Clouds and sun;72;49;NNW;6;52%;2%;6
New York;Not as warm;73;58;NE;7;45%;11%;5
New York Jfk;Not as warm;72;57;E;9;56%;14%;5
New York Lga;Not as warm;73;60;SE;8;45%;11%;5
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;76;52;WSW;5;50%;1%;7
Niagara Falls;Overcast;73;54;E;10;53%;13%;8
Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;73;45;ENE;5;41%;3%;10
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;74;51;NNW;5;52%;1%;7
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;69;45;W;8;44%;0%;10
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, nice;76;51;N;3;47%;2%;10
Rochester;Some sun, pleasant;75;51;ENE;8;50%;3%;10
Rome;Partly sunny;77;50;NE;4;45%;4%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;69;37;E;4;41%;2%;10
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;52;E;8;45%;6%;8
Syracuse;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;NE;6;51%;4%;10
Watertown;Partly sunny;73;48;ENE;8;46%;2%;10
Wellsville;Clouds and sun;68;52;ENE;6;62%;14%;8
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;72;49;SE;6;47%;6%;5
White Plains;Rather cloudy;73;54;SW;6;47%;4%;5
_____
