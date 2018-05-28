NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunshine;84;52;N;7;55%;5%;10

Binghamton;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;ENE;5;59%;8%;10

Buffalo;Sunny and beautiful;82;63;E;10;59%;19%;10

Central Park;Partly sunny, warmer;87;66;NNE;0;63%;44%;10

Dansville;Mostly sunny;87;62;ESE;7;53%;23%;10

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;E;8;62%;28%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;57;ESE;6;79%;1%;10

Elmira;Sunshine and warm;89;59;N;5;60%;20%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;61;ESE;6;68%;2%;10

Fort Drum;Sunny and delightful;81;61;E;9;49%;3%;9

Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;ENE;7;55%;3%;10

Glens Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;81;48;N;8;55%;4%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;62;SE;6;67%;1%;10

Ithaca;Sunshine and nice;84;58;ENE;6;62%;11%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;85;64;E;6;59%;29%;10

Massena;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;ESE;8;54%;2%;9

Montauk;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;57;N;4;77%;0%;10

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;59;NE;5;58%;4%;10

Monticello;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;58;NE;5;62%;26%;10

New York;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;E;5;61%;44%;10

New York Jfk;Warmer with some sun;80;63;E;8;72%;4%;10

New York Lga;Partly sunny, warmer;87;67;NNE;6;58%;27%;10

Newburgh;Sunshine and warmer;87;60;NNE;6;62%;4%;10

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;E;11;59%;0%;10

Ogdensburg;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;E;8;54%;3%;9

Penn (Yan);Sunlit and pleasant;84;62;NW;5;55%;16%;10

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;75;49;N;10;53%;4%;9

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;57;NNE;4;56%;4%;10

Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;E;9;59%;8%;10

Rome;Nice with sunshine;86;55;E;5;54%;4%;10

Saranac Lake;Sunlit and nice;77;40;E;6;51%;4%;10

Shirley;Warmer with sunshine;82;59;SE;6;67%;1%;10

Syracuse;Nice with sunshine;85;58;E;6;58%;4%;10

Watertown;Sunny and nice;80;54;ENE;9;54%;3%;9

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;85;62;ENE;5;57%;27%;10

Westhampton Beach;Lots of sun, warmer;79;56;N;6;70%;1%;10

White Plains;Warmer with sunshine;86;62;NNE;5;59%;4%;10

_____

