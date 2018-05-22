NY Forecast
Monday, May 21, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cooler with rain;64;56;SSE;8;70%;83%;2
Binghamton;Spotty showers;63;53;WNW;11;81%;86%;3
Buffalo;A shower or t-storm;67;56;WNW;9;79%;66%;4
Central Park;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SSW;3;72%;85%;2
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;74;56;NW;9;70%;71%;2
Dunkirk;Showers and t-storms;67;52;W;6;85%;76%;4
East Hampton;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;53;SE;5;77%;85%;3
Elmira;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NW;8;77%;82%;3
Farmingdale;Rain, cooler;64;56;SSW;6;76%;84%;3
Fort Drum;Rain, not as warm;65;53;W;10;71%;72%;2
Fulton;Cloudy with showers;70;52;WNW;8;74%;87%;2
Glens Falls;Cooler with rain;62;53;SSW;6;79%;82%;2
Islip;Rain, cooler;63;56;SE;7;74%;85%;3
Ithaca;Spotty showers;67;54;NW;11;80%;83%;3
Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;70;53;NW;9;81%;77%;3
Massena;Rain, not as warm;66;51;NNW;7;67%;78%;4
Montauk;Afternoon rain;62;53;SSW;3;79%;85%;3
Montgomery;Cooler with rain;65;55;SSW;6;77%;79%;3
Monticello;Cooler with rain;60;55;SW;6;81%;79%;2
New York;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SE;6;71%;85%;2
New York Jfk;Rain, cooler;64;56;S;9;79%;85%;2
New York Lga;Rain, not as warm;67;58;S;8;68%;85%;3
Newburgh;Cooler with rain;65;56;SSE;5;77%;79%;3
Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;69;54;NE;6;75%;64%;3
Ogdensburg;Brief showers;64;50;N;6;67%;82%;4
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;73;55;NW;9;72%;76%;2
Plattsburgh;Rain, cooler;63;49;N;9;73%;87%;2
Poughkeepsie;A little rain;66;55;S;4;74%;78%;3
Rochester;Showers and t-storms;72;56;WNW;7;72%;70%;2
Rome;Rain, not as warm;66;54;W;8;77%;84%;2
Saranac Lake;Cooler with rain;61;45;WNW;7;75%;90%;3
Shirley;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;56;SE;6;71%;85%;3
Syracuse;Spotty showers;68;54;W;9;81%;85%;3
Watertown;Periods of rain;67;50;WNW;8;75%;71%;2
Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;72;55;W;9;72%;76%;2
Westhampton Beach;Cooler, p.m. rain;63;54;SSW;5;73%;85%;4
White Plains;Rain, not as warm;65;55;S;6;74%;85%;3
